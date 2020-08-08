Aquaman star Jason Momoa has surprised wife Lisa Bonet with an extravagant surprise gift – and captured the whole moment on camera, just so husbands everywhere feel inferior by comparison.

Momoa, 41, surprised Bonet, 52, by restoring her 1965 Ford Mustang. He documented the process in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel titled My Wife's First Mustang – revealing that Bonet had bought the car when she was 17 and considered it her "first love".

The big reveal captured on camera. Photo / You Tube

"I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one," he said.

Bonet was all-but-speechless as she laid eyes on her newly restored car: "It's beautiful … wow. Holy cow. That is gorgeous."

Advertisement

Watch the reveal in full below:

The pair married in 2017 after 12 years and two children together. Their affection is palpable – Momoa has often shared his admiration for his wife, calling her his 'dream girl' and saying he was immediately smitten with her.

He told James Corden on The Late Late Show of the night they first met he said: "I turned around to my friend and I (pretended to scream). I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man."