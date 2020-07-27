The Chase star Shaun Wallace has staunchly defended his nickname "The Dark Destroyer" after claims his nickname is no longer being used on a number of versions of the show due to racial undertones.

The quiz master and barrister insists he isn't offended by the name and says it was coined by his good friend and host Bradley Walsh.

UK media have reported that TV bosses "Down Under" have dropped the name The Dark Destroyer in the version of The Chase Australia, instead, labelling him The Destroyer.

It was reported that the UK's ITV may now also drop the name.

Advertisement

But the 6ft 3in Wallace says changing of his name is political correctness gone mad and that he is proud to be black.

"It was actually Bradley who started to call me the Dark Destroyer, and there was absolutely no side or sinister reason behind it," Wallace told The Sun.

"So no, Britain may be less PC, but guess what? I am proud to be black. If ITV were to ask me, or consider changing it, then I would tell them this, 'I am proud to be black, I am proud to be dark. I want the name to stay as it is'.

"And because of my intellect - and I destroy people because of my intellect - then so be it. That's the way I use the term the Dark Destroyer, and I am not offended. And I hope other people aren't offended either."

"It was actually Bradley who started to call me the Dark Destroyer, and there was absolutely no side or sinister reason behind it," the talented Chaser told The Sun. Photo / The Chase

The other Chasers' nicknames are all untouched, and remain Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha and Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan.

While ITV is thought to have briefly considered following the move to change Wallace's nickname, it has decided against such action, The Sun reported.

TVNZ screens the iTV show's UK version, which still uses the name "Dark Destroyer" as requested by Shaun Wallace.

WALLACE ON BEING RACIALLY DISCRIMINATED AGAINST

Advertisement

The news comes after Wallace revealed he's been stopped and searched twice by police near courts where he was acting as a barrister.

"I was coming out from Kingston Crown Court, with an assistant who happened to be white and I was approached by these plainclothes police officers who basically said that 'you fit the profile and description of someone involved in a robbery'.

"I was simply taken aback and startled," Wallace said.

"He said to me 'where were you?' and I said 'well I was at Kingston Crown Court'. 'What were you doing there?' and I said 'well if you look inside my bag you'll see'. When he saw my robes he was totally astonished."

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has staunchly defended his nickname 'The Dark Destroyer' after a New Zealand TV network dropped it due to racial undertones. Photo / ITV

It isn't the first time the quiz master has been stopped by police on "suspicion of robbery" because of racial profiling.

"I was just getting off the train at Watford Junction and again I was approached by these two plainclothes police officers.

Advertisement

"I was a bit startled why they were coming up to me and again he said the same thing to me that 'you fit the profile of a person we want to talk to about a robbery'. I was totally startled and again I had to show them my wig and gown, and they weren't even apologetic in relation to their conduct and response."

Wallace has since vowed to support Black Lives Matter and aims to help young people who deal with racism on a day-to-day basis.

"What's happening in England has been happening far too long. The way in which young black boys in particular have been stopped and searched has been done so in a disrespectful fashion, and the way in which they've been treated is totally disregarded for their human rights."