Chrissy Teigen is considering breast reduction surgery.

The 34-year-old model underwent surgery last month to have her breast implants removed after getting tired of her large chest, and has now said she's still not satisfied with the size of her breasts, and is considering having surgery to make them smaller still.

The topic came up when Chrissy gave fans a look at her outfit of the day, as she lamented that her top didn't fit properly because her chest is too big.

She said in a video posted to her Instagram Story: "This is supposed to go over each t****, but my boobs are too low. And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Chrissy's boob woes come after she recently had to show off her scars to prove she had actually had her implants removed, after admitting friends are regularly being quizzed on her honesty.

Holding up her yellow bikini top in an Instagram Story video, the beauty said: "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it. These are the scars."

surgery went great! the note I woke up to is the absolute best part pic.twitter.com/SlKL44bB5U — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2020

A few minutes later, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star shared a censored photograph from her surgery.

She captioned the post: "Trust me lol (sic)"

Chrissy - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - explained earlier this year she'd had the implants when she was 20 so that her breasts would look "perky" in photos, but was ready to get rid of them because of the impact having kids had had on her body.

She said: "It was more for a swimsuit thing.

"I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!

"But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

A few weeks later, she confirmed she was ready to go under the knife and have the implants removed.

She said: "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me!"