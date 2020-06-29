The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Monday, explaining that "the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience."

The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.

The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a months-long shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of Covid-19. Orchestrating an awards ceremony during the ongoing pandemic with its crowd of presenters, nominees and guests is a daunting prospect, whether done virtually or otherwise.

Last month it was confirmed the Emmys will go ahead in September, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," the ABC late-night host said in a statement.