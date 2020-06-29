Irritating sayings of parents
Compiled by students ages 12 and 13 at Toot Hill Comprehensive School, Bingham, England, in 1978:
Isn't it time you thought about bed?
You speak to him, Harold, he won't listen to me.
Who do you think I am?
Don't eat with your mouth open
In this day and age
Did anybody ask your opinion
I remember when I was a boy
And after all we do for you
You're not talking to your school friends now you know
Now, wrap up warm
B.E.D. spells bed
For the five hundredth time
Don't let me ever see you do that again.
Have you made your bed?
Because I say so.
Don't come those fancy ways here
Any more and you'll be in bed
My, haven't you grown
Some day I won't be here, then you'll see
A chair's for sitting on
Good one mum
Family words
1. One of my granddaughters calls gravy "meat dip" and the other describes annoying people as being "knobnoxious".
2. Daughter aged just under 2 spied some "chumming goo" squashed on to the footpath. Forget chewing gum, this is the perfect nomenclature!
3. My grandson always looked for the "constructions" when building Lego or other projects. It actually makes more sense than "instructions" really.
4. Blackmite (for Marmite or Vegemite - they couldn't tell the difference!) and Brownmite for Peanut Butter.
5. For a few months, my son called his dummy his money. This led to his daycare teachers asking why he kept asking them for money.
6. I don't think there's a Punjabi word for "purring" so when our cat purrs, my parents say "billi da motor chalda" (the cat's motor is revving).