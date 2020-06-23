There's apparently a new A-lister shacked up in Byron Bay.

Rumours are swirling that Hollywood megastar Zac Efron has joined the Hemsworths in the beachside town, keeping a low profile over the past few months in coronavirus lockdown.

The 32-year-old actor is said to be quietly living in Byron Bay, away from his hometown of Los Angeles, where he was last spotted in January.

The Daily Mail reported that Efron landed in the Northern New South Wales town right before international borders were shut down due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, there have been several reported "sightings" of Efron at Byron's cafes and restaurants in Byron Bay, but no photographic evidence has surfaced as of yet.

Social media influencer Tarsha Whitmore claimed on Thursday that she had seen the High School Musical star at Byron Bay's General Store cafe.

"Don't mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken," she wrote.

And on Twitter, fans have sworn they've seen him around, too.



so my sister just told me that zac efron is in byron bay 👀👀👀👀👀 — bailey !! (@melbournestyles) June 16, 2020

KIIS FM's Kyle Sandilands hinted he knows where the star is living this morning, threatening to leave the studio when co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson discussed the rumours about Efron's whereabouts.

Sandilands made it clear that he and Efron, 32, were friends and that he wouldn't be giving away any information out of respect for the his privacy.

"I'd rather not say anything … I'm not saying anything," said Sandilands, who had apparently learned of the star's travel plans months ago.

"He's a friend of mine and I respect his privacy," he added.

Advertisement

"He's not here for a movie, if he's even here, and he may be … who knows?" he teased.

Zac Efron has reportedly been living in Australia's Byron Bay during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Efron had previously said it was "easy" keeping a low profile during his visits to Australia due to the sparsely-populated beach towns along the coast.

"What I love about Australia, which is what we don't have in California, is there are so many wide-open beaches where no one is at," he said at the Australian premiere of his 2012 film, The Lucky One.

The reported sightings come as the Baywatch star continues his low-key romance with actress Halston Sage, 26.

The pair reportedly began dating at the end of 2019, but were first linked all the way back in 2014.

A source told Us Weekly in January 2020 that the two "are in a serious relationship and in love".

In December, Efron was rushed to hospital after being struck down with an infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.

The star contracted a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection".

Efron had to be rushed to hospital in Brisbane in what was called a "life-or-death flight" to be treated by medical experts. He said afterwards he "bounced back quick".