Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has made allegations his ex-wife Amber Heard took part in a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.

The Daily Mail reported things have taken an even more dramatic twist in the defamation suit the 57-year-old took out against Heard, 34.

Depp is claiming his ex had a threesome in his home, with two A-listers. Photo / Getty Images

Josh Drew – the ex-husband of Heard's best friend - is claiming that Musk, Delevingne and Heard took part in a threesome at Depp's LA penthouse in late 2016. The pair reportedly split in May 2016.

Drew, who was living rent-free in one of Depp's other apartments, has continued to socialise with Heard as of last year and the actress is reportedly paying for his lawyer.

"Cara could also be compelled to give evidence – by either party," the Mail quotes a source as saying. "It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case."

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. Photo / Getty

Drew is claiming that the affair began while Heard and Depp were married, but Musk is adamant he and Heard only got together after her split from Depp.

According to Drew, building staff say Musk visited Heard "late at night" while Depp was filming Pirates Of The Caribbean overseas in 2015.

Depp's $73 million defamation suit against Heard was spurred by claims that the actor abused her. Depp refutes her claims and instead says that it was in fact Heard who was abusive.

Depp is also suing the Sun over a 2018 article where he was called a "wife-beater". The actor suggests the was what caused the Pirates franchise to move on without him.