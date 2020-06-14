Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said.

Initial reports said the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in "Kai Po Che", based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless."

"I can't believe this at all ... it's shocking ... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening," actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

Rajput played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". Among his other movies are "Kedarnath, Sonchiriya" (Golden Bird) and "Raabta" (Connection).

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film "Drive".

Mumbai, India's financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.

Where to get help:

: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389