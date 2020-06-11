Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years.

The singer, talk show host and judge on The Voice filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Clarkson and the 43-year-old Blackstock have a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support.

The filing asks that the singer's legal last name be restored to Clarkson and it indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

The two wed in October 2013 in the first marriage for Clarkson and the second for Blackstock.

Blackstock, a talent manager who is the son of Clarkson's former manager, has two children from his first marriage.

Messages seeking comment from the couple's representatives on Thursday were not immediately returned.

According to E! News, Clarkson is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children.

Their love story began at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. Clarkson was rehearsing with Rascall Flatts and Blackstock was the group's tour manager at the time.

The relationship took off six years later, and within 10 months of dating, Blackstock proposed and Clarkson announced the engagement in December 2012.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!! I wanted y'all to know!!" she wrote. "Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."