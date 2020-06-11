We are used to actors being fickle in their public posturing. Think Emma Thompson, championing Extinction Rebellion one minute and then being photographed the next in the first-class cabin of a fuel-guzzling plane. But, by any measure, the speed with which those young unknowns whose glittering careers were launched by the Harry Potter franchise have turned this week on its creator, JK Rowling, in a row about trans-phobia, is breathtaking.

First to cry "expelliarmus" was Daniel Radcliffe, the boy-wizard himself, now 30, with recent credits including Guns Akimbo, Escape from Pretoria and Playmobil: The Movie (no, me neither). Responding to a tweet from Rowling to her 14.5 million followers at the weekend, in which she criticised an article that referred to "people who menstruate" – "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she wrote. "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" – Radcliffe gave Harry Potter's literary mother a dressing-down.

"Transgender women are women," he snapped back, adding that neither he nor "Jo", as he refers to Rowling, were expert in such matters. (Except, of course, that she is a woman and he isn't.)

Radcliffe also attached to his tweet a whole article, explaining his logic. He then added what read like a public disowning to Harry Potter fans of the woman who had watched over him and the rest of the young principals in the 10 years they were working on the set of the eight-film series. "To all those people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."

That must have hurt Rowling, but the Oscar for biting the hand that feeds you must surely go to Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger. She waited longer than Radcliffe to brandish her wand against Rowling and her remarks on Twitter. So long, indeed, that the Harry Potter author had had time to publish on Wednesday an intensely personal essay in defence of her views on transgender issues.

In it, she revealed that her concern for women-only safe spaces was rooted in her own experience of domestic violence in her short-lived first marriage – to Portuguese journalism student Jorge Arantas, the father of her daughter, Jessica – and in subsequent sexual abuse she had suffered in her mid-20s.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Some have since questioned Rowling's motivations for revealing such a personal story right now, but that aside, these are precisely the crimes against women that Watson has, as an adult, taken a prominent role in condemning as part of her involvement in the #MeToo movement. In September 2014, she won universal praise for her address on women's rights to the United Nations Assembly in New York.

So, it would not be unreasonable to expect that, in her public comments on the row that has now engulfed Rowling, Watson might have made some reference to the courage of someone she referred to only recently as "an inspirational woman" in coming out as a survivor of abuse.

Yet, there was no mention of it at all in the post that Watson made hours after Rowling made public her private torment. "Trans people are who they say they are," she wrote, "and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't what they say they are."

“78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people” 👏



Thank you Daniel Radcliffe for all your support 💗https://t.co/C56gu10Fkk — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) June 9, 2020

Her words hint that she may not have actually read Rowling's essay – certainly not the parts about the abuse she had suffered, nor the references to the death threats she has received from trans activists, and apparently not the section where she states, "I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people".

Instead, Watson's decided to focus on reassuring her own "trans following" that, "I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are".

These are important words, especially as they came during LGBT Pride Month, and were backed by donations to two charities, Mermaids and Mama Cash, which support young people wanting to transition. Yet, it is hard to escape the sense that those who might never have had a public platform without JK Rowling (and they also include Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, and Bonnie Wright who was Ginny Weasley, who have both been busy this week on Twitter) seem to be keener on virtue-signalling to their fan base than on engaging their benefactor in a nuanced debate.

On the question of why they are turning on Rowling in such a brutal way, the experience of Timothee Chalamet, though, might be instructive. He plays the lead in Woody Allen's latest, A Rainy Day in New York, but by the time the film was ready for release, the controversy over accusations by Allen's daughter, Dylan, that he had sexually abused her as a seven-year-old two decades ago had resurfaced.

Though authorities who had investigated the claims at the time decided not to proceed to trial, Allen's name was now mud in the court of public opinion. According to Allen's new memoir, Apropos of Nothing, Chalamet told the film-maker's sister that he was now going to distance himself from the whole project, lest it ruin his chances of turning his Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name into a statue.

For her part, Rowling has offered no response to her protégés' criticisms, but the same actorly anxiety to disown Rowling, though, is not just confined to the cast of the Harry Potter films. Eddie Redmayne, who already had an Oscar to his name when he played Newt Scamander in Rowling's 2016 Hogwarts prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, was quick off the mark. "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative," said the actor who played the lead in The Danish Girl, a 2015 film about one of the first recipients of gender reassignment surgery, "and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself."

As someone who knew of the abuse "transgender friends and colleagues" have received, he went on, he wanted "to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments".

To be fair, his remarks also came before Rowling had detailed the abuse she herself had suffered, but Redmayne has not since seen fit to return publicly to the subject to express his sympathy for her.

Perhaps what it comes down to is a classic generational divide. Many families will have gathered round the dinner table with their young adult children during lockdown and found they are at loggerheads over this issue. Jonathan Ross was one who responded positively to Rowling's initial tweet on "people who menstruate". "For those who accuse her of transphobia," he replied, "please read what she wrote. She is clearly not".

A couple of days later, however, the chat-show host reported that he had been challenged about that endorsement by his 23-year-old daughter, Honey, and had changed his tune. "I've come to accept that I'm not in a position to decide what is and isn't considered transphobic."

He doesn't explain why, and it felt like he was reading from a script. Perhaps he doesn't even quite understand himself what he had done wrong. For over this especially toxic question, the experience of talking at cross-purposes, with an unfathomable gulf between the generations, doesn't seem to be confined to either the Rosses, or the currently fractured Harry Potter "family".