Viewers have been left stunned by Kiwi music star Benee's incredible performance while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon today.

After making a splash in New Zealand, the Auckland singer was invited onto Fallon's world famous show to perform her hit single Supalonely with US singer Gus Dapperton.

Viewers were quick to praise the 20-year-old star with many saying she's "underrated" and full of "energy".

"She is a really talented and underrated artist. I love her energy, she's going to be really big," one wrote.

Another added: "This is a brilliant performance from New Zealand girl Benee, so many great songs she has done, this being one of them."

"She's unique vibe and I like it really. Just this song keeps blowing my mind whenever I listen," one fan declared.

Benee posted to Instagram to thank Fallon for his invite and used the opportunity to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It feels very weird posting anything other than my support for BLACK LIVES MATTER right now but this is a big moment for me that I have to acknowledge," she wrote.

"Thank you all for your support & please continue to speak out against injustice and call out racism whenever you encounter it. Thank you Jimmy Fallon for having us.

Speaking to the Herald's TimeOut magazine during New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level 4, the singer teased that she is working on new music with New Zealand producer Josh Fountain.

Last November the 20-year-old scooped up four New Zealand music awards, including the gongs for best solo artist, best pop artist, best breakthrough artist and single of the year.

She burst onto the NZ pop scene with her first single Tough Guy, before releasing her summery hit Soaked, which was nominated for an Apra Silver Scroll and has been streamed over 41 million times.

Last year she released two EP'S, Fire on Marzz and Stella & Steve.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon screens in New Zealand on Prime.