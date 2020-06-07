Three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows are reuniting for a new TV show called "Ass".

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement have teamed up with their What We Do in the Shadows collaborator Cori Gonzalez-Macuer for the series.

It follows a depressed and broke pupeteer who takes on the top-secret gig of filling in for the beloved donkey star of a US political comedy when the animal goes mysteriously missing.

Taititi is the serie's executive producer while Clement will direct the script, which Gonzalez-Macuer wrote with screenwriter Louis Mendiola.

"I've worked on a few things over the years, but this project feels like it's actually going somewhere," says Gonzalez-Macuer.

"It's an awesome combination of working with Louis, a production company that is actually investing in us and now with Taika and Jemaine involved, it'd be pretty weird if we f**ked it up."

Ass has been bought by US-New Zealand production company Augusto which is now working on securing a platform for the series.



Daniel Story, Executive Producer at Augusto commented: "We're excited to be working with such an amazingly talented team to bring Ass to life. The pilot script is inventive and hilarious - we look forward to progressing it into production and distribution as soon as possible."