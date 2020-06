Pop star Halsey says she was hit with rubber bullets and tear-gassed during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

Halsey was at the protest in Los Angeles on Sarurday with ex-boyfriend and recording artist Yungblud, also reported being hit with rubber bullets and getting tear-gassed.

"We were peaceful. Hands up, not moving, not breaching the line," she wrote on Instagram.

"They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on US citizens who were not provoking them."

Pop star Halsey was hit with rubber bullets during George Floyd protests. Photo / Getty Images

Los Angeles police did not respond to a request for comment about their actions at the scene.

She added on Twitter: "Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke.

"BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY."

She encouraged people to donate to bail organisations.

Halsey was back out protesting Sunday in nearby Santa Monica, where many demonstrators acted peacefully but others continued a third day of looting in the Los Angeles area.

She told her followers she was trearing injuries she was not qualified to.

"So much blood spilled," she tweeted.

"I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we're exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered."

Recording artist Madison Beer tweeted Sunday for people to leave Santa Monica immediately.

"I was just tear gassed," she wrote. "They are arresting everyone and tear gassing all crowds."

Across the US. many celebrities have been doing far more than tweeting supportive words or issuing carefully prepared statements. They took to the streets alongside thousands of people to condemn the killings of black people at the hands of police and to demand reform.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Actor Jamie Foxx joined church leaders and activists in a "kneel-in" in San Francisco on M onday.

"I was there in LA when it was the Rodney King beating and I watched that, and I said 'Man, if they get away with this what's going to happen later?' And it continues to happen," he said.

Foxx's comments came three days after he flew to Minneapolis to join the chorus of anger over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer for several minutes even after he became unresponsive.

"As I'm talking to my nephews, as I'm talking to my daughter, trying to telling them how to act when they're out there and they see a police officer, I'm sort of running out of things to tell them and it shouldn't be that way," Foxx said in San Francisco. "It shouldn't be that way in America in 2020. We have to evolve."

I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts. — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

Many celebrities turned out Saturday and Sunday at sometimes intense protests in Los Angeles, including one outside a popular, high-end shopping mall where protesters took over a city bus, tagged buildings and burned police cars. Supermodel and activist Emily Ratajkowski waved a sign that read "Dismantle power structures of oppression," Paris Jackson carried one that said "Peace Love Justice" and rapper Machine Gun Kelly 's said, "Silence is betrayal." Pop star Ariana Grande tweeted that "we chanted, people beeped and cheered along."

I WAS NOT ARRESTED.



Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke



BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY



DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Acctor Kendrick Sampson (of Insecure and How to Get Away With Murder) on Saturday grabbed a microphone.

"Our solutions are not defined by systems that oppression built!" he shouted. "America was founded on racism, anti-blackness and genocide. When you talk about America, don't leave that s*** out."

Later Sampson was shown at the front of a standoff with police. Some of the details of the video aren't clear, but Sampson said on Instagram that a rubber bullet that police shot into the ground ricocheted and hit his assistant. The video shows Sampson step in front of his assistant and an officer hit him at least twice with a baton.

"Then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots (rubber bullets)" Sampson wrote. "That was one of seven shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill."

While some celebrities chose to demonstrate, others took to social media to express their disapproval of looting.

do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are “not lethal”. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

"Everyone is angry but there is a way to direct that anger," actor/director Taika Waititi wrote on Twitter on Saturday. In another tweet, he wrote: "The police seem to be enjoying this. You're inciting the chaos, dudes!"

After peaceful protests turned violent in Atlanta on Friday, director Tyler Perry pleaded on Instagram to "please stop this violence!"

"Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!" he said.

That night rapper Killer Mike, whose cousin is an Atlanta police officer, spoke alongside Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and gave an impassioned speech that soon went viral.

"It is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy," he said, adding that he has a lot of love and respect for police while also acknowledging that some of them have done "horrendous" things.

Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non stick gauze pads and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages. https://t.co/p7UAuq5f8e — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

On Monday, Perry posted on Instagram that he personally spoke with George Floyd's immediate family, and that "'they are adamant in their call for peaceful protest."

Jamie Foxx takes part in a protest on the steps of City Hall in San Francisco. Photo / AP

In San Francisco, Foxx urged more of his fellow celebrities to step up.

"What I want to say about my Hollywood friends, you've got to get out here," he said. "You can't sit back, you can't tweet, you can't text ... When you hear and when you see how people are hurting, you can understand what it is as opposed to being in your bedroom or your living room and saying, 'Hey I don't like this.' Get out of the cul-de-sac and come down here on the courtroom steps."

Tank joined Foxx and sang a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come."

"A change is gonna come," Tank told the crowd afterward. "As long as we keep doing this, a change is gonna come."