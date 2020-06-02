Tone deaf celebs

While great on the red carpet, celebrities can be tone deaf in a crisis - like those in the lockdown video singing John Lennon's Imagine to their fans from their mansions. The protests against police brutality and racism were the same. Madonna shared a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson, Kylie Jenner snapped at somebody who told her to use her platform, saying "I did" when her "using her platform" was tagging other supermodels in an Instagram story with the hashtag Black Lives Matter. Actress Sasha Pieterse from Pretty Little Liars deleted her tweet which included the affirmation: "Laundry is the only thing that should be separated by colour."

Lost and found

What are the odds of finding this key on the beach?

"This car key survived 12 hours lost on a Whangārei harbour beach during Sunday night's storm after husband had been battling to secure a loose sail on our moored yacht," writes Rosemary from Whangārei. "Car had to be towed - ups to State Insurance roadside rescue! Returned Monday in a borrowed car - thanks Shirley! Wife searched the shore for just 20 minutes at what was then low tide and found the key, logo side up, in a pile of dead seagrass which was soaking wet after more than 60ml of rain. High tide at 3am had pushed it more than 40m from where it was lost. Three hours after that, at the towie's yard, the key worked perfectly and we drove our car home. Still deciding whether we should buy a Lotto ticket or a spare key!"

Pigeon arrested

A Pakistani villager has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return his pigeon, currently being held in India on charges of spying. The man, who lives just 4km from the border, said he flew his pigeons to celebrate Eid festival. Police said the pigeon had a ring on one of its legs, inscribed with a code that they were trying to decipher. The Pakistani villager, who claims the arrested pigeon is his, says the code is actually his mobile phone number. In October 2016, another pigeon was taken into custody after it was found with a note threatening Modi.

Over the moon

During a 1968 visit to Rome, William D Borders, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Orlando, Florida, told Pope Paul VI that he was now bishop of the Moon. According to the 1917 Code of Canon Law at the time, any newly discovered territory fell under the jurisdiction of the diocese from which the discovering expedition had left - and Borders' diocese included Brevard County, home of Cape Canaveral. Arguably, then, Borders' diocese encompassed 14.5 million sq miles. The pontiff's reaction is not recorded.