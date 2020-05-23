The Chase fans left were horrified when quizzer Mark Labbett punched a wall and stormed off set when contestants beat him to win $120,000.

After the contestants claimed their prize, Labbett said "well played guys" before storming out and punching a wall so hard that it made an audible bang.

"Ouch, it just shows you how they take it. They take it very badly," said host Bradley Walsh.

He then joked that people should enter the competition so that they can take Labbett on and "rebuild the set he's just broken".

Viewers branded his on-air tantrum 'disgraceful'.

"Wow! It's the first time that I've seen that type of reaction from the chaser," one Tweeted.

"Disgraceful behaviour by Mark Labbett on this evening's The Chase," wrote another.

"I knew there was a reason why he was my least favourite chaser," said another.