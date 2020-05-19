A reporter has managed to keep her cool while her cats started a vicious fight directly behind her during a live TV interview.

Filipino reporter Doris Bigornia was speaking when her pets Bella Luna and Nala started trading blows during a live interview.

The s***ty kitty committee tussled and clawed at each other while Bigornia glanced nervously over her shoulder.

The bells on the collars didn't help with the interruption.

When the footage went viral, racking up millions of views, Bigornia returned to Twitter to cats-tigate the animals for their behaviour, writing: "Children! There is a law in the studio!"

CHILDREN!!!! May batas sa studio!!!! 😸😸😸 https://t.co/zv0Schrb2u — Doris Bigornia (@DorisBigornia) May 15, 2020

The animal antics aren't the only misfortune to befall a reporter attempting a lockdown live cross.

US reporter Will Reeve, son of Superman legend Christopher Reeve, was left red-faced after a camera angle revealed he wasn't wearing trousers during his video.

Reeve appeared on ABC's Good Morning America from his home to discuss pharmacies that are using drones to deliver prescriptions to housebound patients.

But even though his interview with Good Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Amy Robach sounded fascinating, many viewers remained distracted by his outfit.

Reeve can be seen wearing a nice shirt and business jacket, but the bottom half didn't seem to match as he appeared to just be wearing underwear.

Detroit News film critic Adam Graham called the reporter out on Twitter writing: "Hey put some pants on my guy."

