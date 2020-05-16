CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the Star Trek universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Captain James T. Kirk helmed the USS Enterprise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Peck, Mount and Romijn will reprise their respective roles from Season 2 of Discovery.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access.

"This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."

There's also an animated series in the works, Star Trek: Lower Decks.