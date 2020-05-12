Lena Dunham has spoken out about the awkward viral photo that shows her trying to give Brad Pitt a kiss on the red carpet.

The cringeworthy moment was captured by photographers at the London premiere of their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Dunham went in for a smooch — but awkwardly got the side of his mouth.

Speaking to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dunham said the actor had no problem with her kiss attempt,

"I don't know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us," the 33-year-old actress began.

A photographer captured the awkward moment on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

"Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress … I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.

"Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me.

"He's a truly kind person who can read the room. And I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel pretty cool."

Many fans thought that the kiss came out of the blue, however Dunham revealed that she had a friendship with the 54-year-old actor before co-starring in the Quentin Tarantino film.

"I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn't going in totally blind," she said.

"But when I showed up to set, I didn't have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn't expect … I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad.

"And I think what happened was the best thing that's maybe ever happened to me," she said.

"He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he's supposed to get out and look around and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around," Dunham recalled.

"And it was like … it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, 'Would you care to dance?'"