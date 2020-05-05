A Kiwi musician who died in a hospice in March was unable to farewell many of his family because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Deane Sutherland, who helped form pop band Satellite Spies in 1984, died on March 27 aged 58, after suffering from cancer for three years.

Satellite Spies had hits like Destiny in Motion in the 80s and 90s, and Sutherland carried on the band's name after it split in 1988, returning with It Must Be Love, a New Zealand top 10 single.

The band was a supporting act for Dire Straits on their 1986 New Zealand tour.

Sutherland is survived by his wife Toni, his three brothers and nine children.

"I lost my soulmate last night. The most amazing husband Deane Sutherland got his angel wings at 7pm last night," Toni wrote on the band's Facebook page.

"I love you sooo much. Rest In Peace my darling, no more suffering. Fly high babe, in my heart forever."

Sutherland was diagnosed with skin cancer squamous cell carcinoma in 2017. He was taken out of hospital to marry long-time partner Toni Shepherd last year when it became apparent that his cancer treatment wasn't working.

The pair tied the knot in a Braveheart-themed ceremony in the Auckland Domain.

A memorial service will be held after lockdown restrictions have been lifted.