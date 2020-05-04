Real Housewives of Auckland's Anne Batley Burton says she was "lucky to make it out alive" after her car burst into flames last night.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the terrifying event.

"I can't believe it. My dad's beautiful big black Bentley burst into flames tonight," she wrote.

"We are lucky to get out alive."

The cat lover said that the car had exploded while she was on the way to the vet.

"We smelt something was burning, next thing there was smoke pouring out and we leapt out as it burst into flames."

Burton went on to explain that her late father had left her the car after he died.

"It was the first Bentley turbo R in NZ bought in 1986 by my dad. So many wonderful memories."

"My husband had restored it and my dad passed away only last year aged 97 leaving it to me. So very sad."

Fellow Housewife of Auckland Louise Wallace also shared her condolences.

"End of an era! Rather a bang than a whimper! RIP Bert's Bentley," she wrote.