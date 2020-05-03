A new Netflix documentary is set to claim Princess Diana tried to kill herself four times.

The four-part series "Being Me: Diana" will delve into the late princess' mental health battles, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood.

DSP is the production company behind the series but has confirmed that it has not yet been commissioned by Netflix, reports The Sun.

It is believed the news will likely upset Diana's sons, William and Harry, the latter in particular who has recently worked with the streaming platform on a Thomas the Tank Engine 75th anniversary special. He and wife Meghan are reportedly in the midst of planning future projects too.

"The royals will refuse to take part as will the Spencer family," a source told The Sun.

"William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It's particularly distressing for Harry because he's been working with Netflix."

DSP however has defended the controversial project.

"This is a not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain," said a spokeswoman for Endemol Shine, the parent company for DSP.

The series will use unseen footage from Diana's speeches in 1990-92 and interviews with people close to her to focus on her inner turmoil just before she and Charles officially split.

