Kiwi stuntwoman Zoe Bell decided to kick lockdown boredom with a five-minute video featuring pretty much every Hollywood actress you know — and it's already an online sensation.

Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Cameron Diaz are some of the Hollywood A-listers who joined Bell for her "Boss B**** Fight Challenge" video.

Bell, best known for her stunt work for Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess, enlisted the celebrities to join her on the lockdown-style video, compiled via cellphone from each actress' isolation location.

The five-minute video, posted by Bell yesterday, has since been shared by a number of the celebrities involved.

Advertisement

It starts with Bell giving up on reading a book and declaring she is "so bored".

She decides to kick lockdown boredom — literally.

The Kiwi stuntwoman got the biggest Hollywood actresses to join her challenge. Photo / YouTube

Through clever editing, she kicks the camera, and former co-star and fellow Kiwi Lucy Lawless takes the brunt of the blow in the next shot.

"What the heck, Zozo?" she says, before throwing a weight at the camera.

READ MORE:

• Zoë Bell reveals why she told Brad Pitt to 'get f****d'

• Kiwi's surprise red carpet move drives paparazzi 'wild', earns Vogue's praise

• Trailblazers: Zoe Bell

• Stunt woman Zoe Bell's tough message to Kiwi women

From then on, a sequence of every one of the biggest female Hollywood stars joins in on the fake fight.

Margo Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis and Rosario Dawson used some of their time in isolation to display their fighting skills.

Bell is a world-renowned stuntwoman who has worked closely with director Quentin Tarantino on a number of films.

Advertisement

She landed her first stunt job in 1992 at just 14, jumping out of a car in Shortland Street. In 1998, she started regular work on cult TV series Xena: Warrior Princess, doubling Lucy Lawless.