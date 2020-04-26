CNN TV presenter Anderson Cooper spoke to Katie Coelho yesterday about her husband who had recently died from coronavirus.

Coelho described how her husband, 32-year-old Jonathan, had left a goodbye note on his phone for her and their two kids.

But just minutes into the interview Cooper become emotional as he read out the message.

Cooper, who hosts the CNN programme Anderson Cooper 360, was brought to tears by Jonathan's note.

"He wrote a note, that he, umm, left in his phone," Cooper told viewers, voice shaky.

"Part of it reads: 'I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for. Umm. Wh—."

Cooper then broke off his questioning to swallow back tears.

After a long pause, he said "Sorry."

"It's okay," Coelho said. "Jonathan's good with his words, huh?" She spoke through tears as well.

"Yeah," the host agreed, biting his lip.

Mr Cooper and Mrs Coelho cry together on live TV over the death of her husband Jonathan. Photo / CNN

People took to social media to praise Cooper for his humanity.

"Heartbreaking interview, Anderson. You're [sic] compassion was touching to see," said one.

"I cried thu [sic] the whole interview," said another.

“I keep thinking…there is going to be a time where I have been without my husband longer than I have been with him. It hurts,” says Katie Coelho of her husband Jonathan, 32, who died of coronavirus



Support the family: https://t.co/XWhdN7IRE4

— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 25, 2020

Jonathan Coelho died on April 22 after a 28-day battle in the hospital and 20 days on a ventilator, his wife told CNN.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 26, and was hospitalised because he was having breathing difficulties.

His condition deteriorated and he was sent to the ICU.

The father-of-two was sedated and put on a ventilator in hopes of stabilising him.

Just four days ago, his family received word that he had died.

Doctors had expected Jonathan to pull through. Photo / Supplied

"I keep thinking there is going to be a time where I have been without my husband longer than I have been with him. It hurts," Coelho said during the interview.

Friends of Coelho have started a GoFundMe, explaining how her husband was the sole provider of the family.

"Katie is a wonderful stay at home mom who has spent countless hours caring for Braedyn who has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and their sweet baby girl, Penelope," the fundraiser reads.

The Coelhos were a loving family. Photo / Supplied

So far more than 11,000 people have donated to the family, and US$662,384 ($1.1 million) has been raised.

Some donors acknowledged that Cooper's emotional TV interview had compelled them to donate.

"I heard Katie's story on Anderson Cooper 360. I am so sorry this happened to her and to so many other families like hers. I hope my small contribution makes a difference. Be strong Katie."