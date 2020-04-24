If you've been in too many Zoom meetings with a formal shirt up top and undies down below or been dreaming of going beyond your driveway, NZME radio larrikins Jono and Ben might have the lockdown theme song for you.

The duo teamed up with fellow The Hits radio host Laura McGoldrick to record a remix of Puff Daddy and Faith Evan's 1990s mega smash hit, I'll Be Missing You - albeit with a Covid-19 lockdown twist.

McGoldrick sings the chorus while Jono and Ben throw down rap lyrics with questionable skill.

"Used to walk straight into supermarkets too," Ben Boyce raps in their The Hits remix.

"Now we stand in line like we're waiting for portaloos."

Jono Pryor responds with: "Zoom meetings with my staff, wearing nothing on my bottom half."

McGoldrick meanwhile chimes in during the chorus to say she's been thinking of the day she can take her tracksuit pants off and when it will ever be okay to cough.

"I've been missing you," she sings.

