Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83.

Knight passed away on Wednesday at her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins' home in San Marcos, Texas.

READ MORE:

• The Flash actor Logan Williams dies suddenly at the age of 16

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of Covid 19 in Britain

• Actor Brian Dennehy, Hollywood and Broadway star, dead at 81

Knight's career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theatre and London and back to Hollywood. She was nominated for two Tonys, winning one. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp (the mother-in-law of Marcia Cross' character) in the long-running ABC show Desperate Housewives, gaining one of her many Emmy nominations.

Advertisement

Knight's first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress came in just her second screen role, as an Oklahoman in love with a Jewish man in the 1960 film version of William Inges' play The Dark at the Top of the Stairs.

She was nominated for best supporting actress two years later for her role in the 1962 film Sweet Bird of Youth, based on the Tennessee Williams play.

Her beauty helped bring her roles in such films as The Group (1966), and Dutchman (1967).

Knight moved to England with her second husband, British playwright John Hopkins, with whom she had a daughter, Sophie. (Her first husband was producer Gene Persson, father of her older daughter, Kaitlin).

The family moved back to the US and she returned to films in Beyond the Poseidon Adventure. She also appeared in such films as Endless Love (as Brooke Shields' mother), As Good as It Gets (as Helen Hunt's mother) and Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.

She won a Tony award in 1976 as best featured actress in a play for Kennedy's Children and was nominated for another Tony in 1997 for best actress in Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta.

In the '80s she was nominated for Emmys eight times from 1981 to 2006.