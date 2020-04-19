Viewers of the One World: Together At Home concert were in hysterics as Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts appeared to perform without a drum kit.
The Rolling Stones were one of the superstar bands to perform during the special two-hour event which aired around the world today.
Organised by Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the star-studded concert was designed to raise coronavirus awareness and to celebrate frontline workers.
Some of the performers included Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and our very own Delta Goodrem.
But it was The Rolling Stones who stole the show with their performance of You Can't Always Get What You Want.
Each of the band members performed from their own homes, but fans couldn't help but notice that drummer Charlie Watts appeared to be missing a drum kit.
Instead, Watts banged on his couch and a milk crate with many dubbing his technique as "air drumming".
Here's some of the best reactions from viewers around the world.