A nationwide lockdown didn't stop Britain's National Youth Orchestra from making music — alone, but together.

With the country in its fourth week of isolation to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the collection of teenage musicians from across the UK can't meet in person the way they usually do during school holidays.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi musicians come together to create charity single from lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown rock down - Hamilton family's parody video hot stuff

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown Soul Sessions live from Rotorua musicians on Facebook

• Kristin Macfarlane: Kiwi music stars fight Covid-19 coronavirus through music

Instead, the orchestra's 164 musicians opened their windows or stood on their doorsteps to play 40 seconds of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" at a synchronised time yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

Members of the public across Britain joined in on myriad instruments — from violin and viola to saxophone, trombone and tuba — and posted footage of their performances on social media using the hashtag #NYOdetoJoy. In London, Anglican vicar Jeremy Fletcher gave his rendition on an electric guitar.

The performance was dedicated to health care staff, other essential workers and anyone who feels isolated in their home.

Violinist Kynan Walker, the 18-year-old orchestra leader, said the performance was intended as "a nationwide gesture of gratitude".

"Beethoven wanted this music to be a completely new innovation for classical music, but also a message to society in terms of uniting, and this overwhelming sense of joy," he said. "So it's been great for us to prepare something that seems so relevant to today — especially in the circumstances that we're in right now."

‌

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website