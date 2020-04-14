More than 10 things I hate about you

Petty off-putting things about other people ...

Bitten nails.

Massive belt buckles.

Women holding handbags in the crook of their arm.

Big four-wheel drivers who only drive in built-up areas.

Jowly middle aged men with Paul Weller haircuts.

Grown women who speak with little girl voices.

Anyone who uses an animal ear filter for selfies (You're 41, Denise, just stop).

Advertisement

Slim women who claim to "love food".

Men in turtle necks. They just look like Bond villains.

People who like fluffy towels.

People who drink from, say, a Coke bottle with their whole mouth all the way around the rim.

Performance parenting, especially when they try to catch your eye in the supermarket so you can share in their little show.

I was once put off a very reasonable bloke because he laced his trainers really tight like a 1970s PE teacher.

Kid's dinner suggestion

Time on your hands in lockdown? You could put a bit of effort into making your kid's dinner cuisine.

A helping hand

Need help during isolation?

Auckland Community Isolation Help has been operating for just two weeks and has already provided support to hundreds of isolated Aucklanders by delivering food (e.g. from supermarkets and the City Mission), or providing other services — virtual companionship, pet care or small errands — anything that people are struggling with. The group works with food banks and other essential services for vulnerable populations (the elderly, those with mental and physical disabilities and the immuno-compromised). If you need help, or know someone who does — you can find the group on Facebook, the website (https://www.isolation.org.nz) or by phone (0800 437 674). Volunteers can also register through the website or Facebook.

Advertisement

Lockdown limerick ...

Three millennials at home is a breeze,

Tonight's old fashioned mac'roni cheese

But with no truffle paste

Oh no, how will it taste?!

I'll use almond milk, that's sure to please.

(by Viv Muir)