Pink has revealed that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson have tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old singer - real name Alecia Beth Moore - took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her son with a lengthy caption about the diagnosis before slamming the US government over the lack of tests.

She began by writing : "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of Covid-19.

"Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Despite the encouraging news, Pink made sure to use her platform to criticise the US government over the lack of tests for the coronavirus.

She continued: "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.

"This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink decided to take matters into her own hands as she pledged $NZ1.7 million to medical causes centred around Covid-19 with a sweet dedication to her mother Judy Moore who was an emergency room nurse.

She wrote: "In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 ($853,000) to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

"Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home. [heart emoji]"

Pink is married to 44-year-old motorcycle and off-road truck racer Carey Hart as they also have an eight-year-old daughter named Willow together.

Jameson, Carey, Willow and Pink arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The lack of tests in the US has been a big issue as on Wednesday it was reported that the company making the new, speedy coronavirus test that President Donald Trump lauded in a Rose Garden press conference has not shipped as many as promised.

Abbott Laboratories, the medical device company based in Illinois, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago under Emergency Use Authorisation.

The manufacturer said it is ramping up production to 50,000 nasal swab tests - known as ID NOW COVID-19 - per day.

But, according to documents obtained by Kaiser Health News, state and local public health laboratories are receiving just 5500 coronavirus tests this week.

Labs in all 50 states were supposed to receive the same number of tests and devices on which to run tests, 100 tests and about 10 or 15 devices.

But spokesperson Darcy Ross told Kaiser Health News that kits had only been sent to 18 states. but did not say if they were to public or private labs.

