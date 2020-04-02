Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry has taken her "Formal Friday" to the next level.

Last week, the TVNZ presenter shared a snap of her wearing a tiara and a navy ball dress, and the #FormalFriday trend went viral on Twitter as other Kiwis joined in.

Barry shared she felt sorry for all of the high school students who were likely to miss out on a high school ball in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hilary Barry shared her ball gown and gumboots ensemble.

"A lot of high school students are missing their school balls during the lockdown.

"Why not join us for #formalfriday this week? I'd love to see you all dressed up!! A #bubbleball if you will."

On what has been a rubbish week for a lot of people can I remind you of #formalfriday tomorrow. If you’re a student who’s missing out your school ball during lockdown come and join us. To raise the nation’s spirits I’ll try and get back into mine. #bubbleball pic.twitter.com/o4KP9JCVej — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) April 2, 2020

The belle of the "bubble ball" went the extra mile, and decided to squeeze into her 1987 school ball dress.

"If you're a student who's missing out [on] your school ball during lockdown come and join us. To raise the nation's spirits I'll try and get back into mine #bubbleball."

She shared a photo of herself in the gown, tiara and gumboots included, on Twitter.

"Couldn't zip it up but so committed to the cause I wore it anyway. 1987 school ball dress for the #bubbleball #formalfriday."

On Instagram, she wrote: "Today I'm wearing it as a tribute to all the students who will miss their balls because of the lockdown. We feel for you. Remember your sacrifice right now is saving people's lives."

"If you'd still like to get dressed up I'd love to see your pictures."

Couldn’t zip it up but so committed to the cause I wore it anyway. 1987 school ball dress for the #bubbleball #formalfriday pic.twitter.com/hNR4sWuGTb — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) April 2, 2020

Her Twitter followers loved the look.

"The gumboots really tie it together," a user said.

Comedian Urzila Carlson wrote: "This photo is a bit 'all of that!' Can you get it made into a cardboard cutout for me?"

Several users have shared photos of themselves in their ball gowns this morning.

I couldn’t zip up mine either! pic.twitter.com/dH0fnzZ47r — This Ordinary Life (@ordinarylifenz) April 2, 2020

OMG you are hillarious! and Stunning!!! But that bow at the back is the best!!!! pic.twitter.com/DEsdtvPXLD — Toni Twiss (@tonitones) April 2, 2020

#formalfriday #GlamourInLockdown I still lack a tiara but I have broken out the family jewels. @baigentc1 good enough? pic.twitter.com/bUKKONgF6f — Steph Dyhrberg (@StephDyhrberg) April 2, 2020

Once again, Barry has provided some positivity for New Zealanders during the level 4 lockdown, one ball dress at a time.