Hollywood's summer movie season is all but finished. Top Gun Maverick became the latest would-be blockbuster to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced that the sequel to the 1986 original will now open December 23 instead of June 24.

Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, follows an exodus of the big-budget spectacles that annually land in theatres in summer.

Most of the season's top movies have in the past week departed the summer. With the pandemic's quickening spread, it remains uncertain when movie theatres will reopen, or how much appetite moviegoers will have to visit cinemas when they initially reopen their doors.

Summer is typically Hollywood's most lucrative time of the year, when the studios unleash a barrage of sequels, superhero films and action movies. Last year, summer ticket sales accounted for $4.3 billion in US and Canadian theatres.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Morbius and In the Heights have all been delayed or taken off the schedule, along with major spring releases including No Time to Die and Mulan.



Some films have also been postponed because of halted post production, leading to reshuffling of next year's schedule, too. Work on Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru was halted when the French animation studio Illumination had to close its doors. Universal said on Wednesday that Minions would open in July 2021 instead of July 3 this year. Sing 2 was pushed from July 2021 to December next year.

Paramount also said Thursday that A Quiet Place Part II, which had been scheduled to hit theatres in March, would now be released on September 4. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run will aim for July 31 instead of May 22. And the sci-fi war film The Tomorrow War, with Chris Pratt, is now unscheduled instead of releasing on Christmas.



