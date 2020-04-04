The former zookeeper known as Joe Exotic filed a lawsuit. Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue, condemned how the series handled her husband's disappearance. And activists pushed for new wildlife protections.

Travelling the country

So, Joe Exotic is in jail now?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Is the zoo still open?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What about Joe's music?

What happened to Carole Baskin's husband?

What about Big Cat Rescue?

What about the others?

What, if anything, about keeping tigers is legal?