Lindsay Lohan has announced her comeback with an eerie video online.

The 33-year-old actress and singer revealed she's "back" with a cryptic 30-second teaser - comprised of some of her iconic headline moments over the past two decades - on her social networking sites on Tuesday.

The bizarre clip had fans guessing what she was returning to the spotlight with but a link on her accounts directed people to pre-save her brand new single.

Details about the track - including the title and release date - aren't yet known, but it's bound to get many streams as it's her first solo single in 12 years.

Her return to the music scene comes three months after the Mean Girls actress - who has been busy developing a series of nightclubs and resorts in Greece since 2016 - said she was planning to go back to the United States in 2020.

Speaking about her ambitions, she said previously: "I'm managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I'm doing something soon in this new year."

Last summer, Lindsay released the EDM track, Xanax, with Miley Cyrus' collaborator Alma via Instagram but the song disappeared and never made it to Spotify.



She said at the time: "This video is a compilation of vignettes of life. Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind (sic)"

In May last year, Lindsay told fans she was getting ready to reboot her singing career, revealing she had been busy in the recording studio.

The Herbie: Fully Loaded actress shared a photo of herself in a dimly lit studio booth and simply captioned the Instagram post with a headphones emoji.

Lindsay dropped two studio albums in mid-noughties, the latest one being A Little More Personal in 2005, which followed on from her debut album Speak in 2004.