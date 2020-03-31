Drake has shared the first pictures of his 2-year-old son Adonis with his fans.

The God's Plan rapper rarely talks about his little boy - whom he has with retired porn star Sophie Brussaux - publicly, but he has now posted a series of snaps of the tot, who has blonde curls, with himself and his family, some of which are from a professional photo shoot.

Drake also accompanied the post with an empowering message during the coronavirus pandemic, in which he called for everyone to "connect to your inner light", as he admitted he's missing his family whilst social distancing.

In the lengthy caption, he wrote: "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all.

Drake with Adonis and the boy's mother, Sophie Brussaux. Photo / Instagram.

"Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.

"We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognise that not everything should be held by you.

Drake's usually very private about his family and personal life. Photo / Instagram.

"Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW ... It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust.

"You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It's impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. (sic)"

Adonis and friend. Photo / Instagram.

On his son's birthday last year, Drake had his apartment decorated with golden balloons spelling out his name and a Cookie Monster flower arrangement he had made for Adonis' special day.

He captioned the Instagram post: "Happy Birthday King."

And on Father's Day in June, the 33-year-old hip-hop star revealed his son had painted a picture for him.

The artwork featured a stencil of the word "Papa" against an abstract background of green, blue, pink and yellow spots.

He captioned the post: "Happy Fathers Day [blue heart emoji] (sic)"