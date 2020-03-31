While fans of The Bachelorette will be gutted the show's come to an end, Lily and Richie couldn't be happier that their relationship is finally out in the open - despite not actually being able to go out due to the nationwide lockdown.

"We finished filming the show five months ago and as we've had to keep our relationship secret we've basically been in isolation mode since then," Lily says.

"We're pros at it now."

However, when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced the couple did have to decide how they were going to make their relatively new relationship work.

Advertisement

Lily chose Richie in the finale episode of The Bachelorette NZ. The couple have now been together for five months. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• The Bachelorette NZ recap, episode 30: Two boys go home

• The Bachelorette: Are we in for a second season?

• The Bachelorette NZ: The Hot List week 9 - Who we think will win

• Who bolts from the Bachelorette?

"We were a little bit worried to begin with because we both have flatmates, and we obviously weren't going to be able to go between both houses," Lily explained.

"We initially thought that it wasn't a good idea to spend four weeks straight with each other, but then we realised we also don't want to be apart for a month either, so we committed to living together for the duration."

The pair are currently spending lockdown in Nelson but in terms of what happens with their living arrangements once the lockdown is lifted, Richie says they're not putting any pressure on themselves to make a call just yet.

"We're going to play it by ear," he says.

"We have really open communication and both really want this to work. We don't want to rush into moving in together if it's not for the right reasons."

And while some may think the hardest part for Richie would be watching the show back with his current partner and having to see her kiss her ex-boyfriends, Lily and Richie agree that hiding their relationship has been the most challenging aspect since filming of the popular show wrapped.

"It's been so hard keeping it a secret," Lily grins.

Advertisement

"Whenever we go to the supermarket Richie says he has to go in because he's the 'less famous' one. I have to stay in the car with a hoodie, hat and sunglasses on."

"We got busted once when we were at a supermarket in Nelson," she recounts.

"A woman saw us and screamed out 'Lily! Congratulations!' so we had to sprint out of there."

"We've been in isolation mode for months so we're pros at it now," says Lily. Photo / Supplied

The couple admit they've had a few close calls with Bachelorette fans nearly busting them.

"One night we went to Art and Matilda's house for dinner and we all went to the beach the next day. I was sunbathing topless and Richie had his pants off, and a busload of school kids drove past... that was a nightmare" she laughs.

The Bachelorette star says that as well as double date dinners - and sleepovers - Art has been a godsend whenever she needs advice on life post-reality TV.

"Art's biggest piece of advice to me was not to put too much pressure on the relationship."

Sound advice they say they are taking. Despite the cameras being off she and Richie both say they are on the same page and in this for the long haul.

"After we finished filming the finale I sat Richie down and told him we didn't have to jump into being boyfriend and girlfriend straight away, but he said 'No, I want to be your boyfriend,' which was great because I wanted to be his girlfriend."