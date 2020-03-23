Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home, The Associated Press has learned.

The 400-page book, still called "Apropos of Nothing", was released on Monday by Arcade Publishing.

"The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life," Arcade announced, "ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theatre, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends."

READ MORE:

• Dylan Farrow fires back at Scarlett Johansson for Woody Allen comments

• Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

• Dylan Farrow blasts publisher over upcoming Woody Allen memoir

• Woody Allen says he'll 'probably die' on a film set

Advertisement

With little advance notice, the 84-year-old filmmaker's book arrives at a time when much of the world is otherwise preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic. Arcade is an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing and a Skyhorse spokeswoman said no decisions had been made on whether he would give any interviews.

Financial details for his deal with Arcade were not released and the spokeswoman had no immediate comment on whether the book would come out in Europe, where publishers in several countries have expressed interest.

The initial announcement of "Apropos of Nothing" came earlier this month, when Grand Central Publishing confirmed to The Associated Press that it would release his book on April 7. But the news was met with quick and growing outrage, centered on allegations that Allen abused Dylan Farrow.

Ronan Farrow, who shared the Pulitzer Prize with the New York Times for his New Yorker investigation into Harvey Weinstein, was enraged to learn that Allen's book was being published by the same parent company, Hachette Book Group. that released his "Catch and Kill". The acclaimed book further delved into the MeToo movement. Dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout over the Allen book and Farrow, who had ben working on "Catch and Kill" at the time Hachette acquired Allen's memoir, said he would stop working with the publisher.

Hachette canceled the release less than a week later, although Stephen King was among those questioning the decision as an infringement of free speech, writing on Twitter: "It's who gets muzzled next that worries me."

In a postscript to the Arcade edition, Allen alleges that Hachette had vowed to publish "Apropos of Nothing" despite his "being a toxic pariah and menace to society". But, he writes, "When actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position" and "dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135".

Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver said in a statement: "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news', we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him."