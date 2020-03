The hottest party in town on Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice's Instagram, where more than 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith.

Oprah tweeted that it was the "best party of 1 and 100K I've ever been to", Smith expressed a similar sentiment.

As the world practices social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many have been looking for ways to hang out virtually and D-Nice's joyous dance party proved to be just the ticket.

D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account, like Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Zuckerberg and Magic Johnson.

Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders also stopped by the virtual party, as did Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

