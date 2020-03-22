SPOILER ALERT: If you've not seen tonight's episode of The Bachelorette NZ and want to do so without knowing anything of the foibles of the blokes vying for the affections of Bachelorettes Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus, do not even think about reading on.

Hey, can we steal you for a second? Because The Bachelorette NZ was back on our screens tonight. SINEAD CORCORAN recaps the action.

On tonight's episode we delved right back into the drama of Which one of the lads Bitched About Lily and Lesina?

Obviously we all know it was Richie, but the gals hadn't yet uncovered that so Lesina kicked the cocktail party off with a murder mystery them.

She hauled Logan off for a police interrogation about whodunnit, but he refused to spill the tea, so Lily attempted to drag it out of Terrence who also wouldn't play ball – and even worse, he admitted he hasn't been putting much effort in now that he's in her top four and can "chill out and not give a shit."

"It's pretty great ay, I'm super chilled out and relaxed cause I don't have to stress anymore," he said.

This understandably did not go down well with Lily, so watch this space.

Meanwhile back at the cocktail party, after her unsuccessful lamp shining in Logan's eyes, Lesina (and the rest of the lads) then had to suffer through Logan's acoustic performance of a love song – and Aaron was obviously a huge fan.

"ANYONE CAN WRITE MUSIC, THIS IS SO F...ING BULLSHIT THAT HE DOES IT IJ FRONT OF HER AND I HAVE TO LISTEN TO THIS?" he screamed.

"I OBVIOUSLY HAVE MORE X FACTOR THAN LOGAN, I HAVE AN OUTGOING PERSONALITY THAT DRIVES LESINA FORWARD, I PUSH HER, I CHALLENGE HER."

And if that wasn't jarring enough, the fellow X Factor NZ contestant then proceeded to stunningly check in on the qualified doctor's emotional state.

"How are you doing, are you okay inside your beautiful little head?"

She was understandably not jazzed inside her tiny head, and told him she's concerned he too has absolutely let standards slip in a big way.

"I'm worried you've gotten a bit too comfortable as it appears you're expecting to be picked. There's no such thing as a 'top two' it just comes down to who I have a connection with so it could be a top zero."

And you best believe that update sent Aaron absolutely nato.

"I've done everything I can for that girl and to have her question me is bulls***."

"I'm not going to write her a song but I'm going to give a shit and if she doesn't don't get that then what the f...do doctors know anyway."

Incredible.

Meanwhile Lily finally found out it was Richie who was Bitchie-ing and tells him she's super disappointed (obviously, because he's the hottest and most normal contender) but when it comes time for the rose ceremony she sends Terrence home because she's worried he mainly wants a girlfriend just to help him work through his issues.

This means it's Quinn, Richie and Jesse in her top three, while Lesina keeps Logan and Aaron in for at least another episode because she's probably contractually obliged to go through with the hometown visits as the flights were already paid for and god knows we can't travel anymore.

The episode concluded with Lily meeting Jesse's family on her first hometown visit, and they're super lovely and tell her they'll be gutted if she doesn't pick him but like no pressure I guess.

The episode concluded with Lily meeting Jesse's family on her first hometown visit, and they're super lovely and tell her they'll be gutted if she doesn't pick him but like no pressure I guess.