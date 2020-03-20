The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has announced it will livestream a special free performance to all of New Zealand this Wednesday night.

The live on-stage performance will be broadcast from Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre from 7.30pm. People who miss it will be able to view a recording of the event on YouTube later.

The NZSO's decision to livestream the concert comes in the wake of the coronavirus ban on public events consisting of more than 100 people.

All of the orchestra's scheduled concerts around the country have been suspended until May. In their place, the NZSO will continue to perform at the Michael Fowler Centre and livestream performances for free, allowing people to watch the orchestra live via their smart TV, phone, tablet or computer.

"In extraordinary times like this music becomes even more important in bringing people together and in lifting our spirits," NZSO interim chief executive Peter Biggs said in a statement announcing the livestream.

"Immediately, once the ban was announced, our players, staff, RNZ and our other performing partners swung into action. We were determined to livestream a performance this month."

For Wednesday's show the NZSO will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg Variations, considered one of the composers finest works from music's baroque period.

• The livestream performance can be viewed from 7.30pm on March 25 at nzso.co.nz/live and the recording will be available at youtube.com/nzsymphonyorchestra after the show.