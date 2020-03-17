Miley Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

She announced Tuesday that every day this week she'll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she's calling "Bright Minded: Live with Miley".

Her first guest on Monday was her own therapist, and her second on Tuesday was Demi Lovato.

"I haven't changed these sweat pants in about five days," Cyrus said during Tuesday's live stream, "and I don't plan on doing it any time soon."

"These afternoon sessions are all about bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress during this pandemic," Cyrus said in a statement. "They also offer hope and escapism, optimism and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance. STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!!!!! xoxo."

Cyrus is among many celebrities appearing and entertaining in novel ways on social media amid the pandemic.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have read children's books on Instagram for a new charity they've begun called #SaveWithStories.

And singer Katharine McPhee and her music producer husband David Foster say they'll be giving short nightly concerts online.

John Legend, Keith Urban and Coldplay's Chris Martin have also given online concerts this week.