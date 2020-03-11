Eight weeks out from the Auckland Writers Festival, organisers are keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19.

The programme for the 20th AWF – now one of Australasia's biggest literary events – was unveiled yesterday evening and features one of the strongest contingents of writers, scientists, economists, poets, journalists and intellectuals to visit Auckland for the annual event.

They include best-selling authors Booker Prize co-winner Bernardine Evaristo, Liane Moriarty, Lisa Taddeo, Colson Whitehead, Patrick Gale and New Zealanders Eleanor Catton, Elizabeth Knox, Barbara Ewing and Brian Turner.

But all around the world, organisers are cancelling or severely curtailing cultural and sporting events while Italy, where there are more coronavirus cases than anywhere but China, is a country in lockdown.

One top writer, US-based Ann Patchett, will no longer appear in person in Auckland – her session will be on Skype – because she does not want to travel at this time.

Advertisement

Patchett did not specifically cite coronavirus as the cause for cancelling her trip while AWF director Anne O'Brien says plans are in place to cope with cancellations which happen every year irrespective of viruses.

"We're in the events business and you cannot not pay attention [to coronavirus] so we have put all our plans in place and can deal with different scenarios if we have to," O'Brien says.

"Because of the combinations of our strong partnerships and prudent management, we will deliver a festival and we will be okay but, yes, it is complicated to be a festival director. There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of them you can't control, so you watch and wait and be ready to respond as appropriate.

"Obviously if an edict is presented at some point that says no public gatherings, then we will simply have to re-arrange our thoughts and go and talk to our stakeholders and look forward to next year but we are watching all the advice and we will make changes if we have to but, at the moment, it is business as usual."

O'Brien says the festival's strength is live engagement with writers, so she's reluctant for more Skype sessions other than those arranged with Hong Kong democracy leader Joshua Wong – who can't come to New Zealand because of bail conditions that ban travel – and Patchett whom O'Brien has wanted to appear at the AWF for some time.

Along with Wong and Patchett, this year's line-up of heavy-hitters includes former Irish president and climate justice champion Mary Robinson, Pulitzer winner and former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, United Arab Emirates Assistant Minister Omar Saif Ghobash, counter-terrorism consultant Julia Ebner, ex-White House legal expert and Nudge co-author Cass Sunstein, Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani, palaeontologist, environmentalist, conservationist, explorer and public scientist Tim Flannery, veteran travel writer and one of the 50 greatest post-war British writers Colin Thubron, New Zealand-born Beijing correspondent Anna Fifield and Once Were Warriors' Alan Duff.

O'Brien points out that the festival showcases strongly New Zealand writers and books just as much as international guests.

"There are far more New Zealanders in the programme and there is a lot of really fantastic New Zealand content so we will have a festival. It may change but I hope not."