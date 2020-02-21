President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of Parasite, his biggest complaint being that the movie was made in South Korea.
Trump started talking about the Academy Awards during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Parasite was named best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honour.
"What the hell was that all about?" Trump said.
Neon, the US distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: "Understandable. He can't read."
The audience booed when Trump mentioned the Academy Awards and then cheered when he said: "Can we get like Gone with the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard, so many great movies."
Parasite tells the story of how a family of four poor, unemployed people living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrate a wealthy family residing at a luxurious mansion before things unravel violently and tragically.