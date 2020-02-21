President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of Parasite, his biggest complaint being that the movie was made in South Korea.

Trump started talking about the Academy Awards during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Parasite was named best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honour.

"What the hell was that all about?" Trump said.

Saw the clip of Trump talking about Parasite, Gone With The Wind, and Sunset Boulevard. But I refuse to believe he's seen any movie except Home Alone 2, because he's in that one. — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) February 21, 2020

Neon, the US distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: "Understandable. He can't read."

The audience booed when Trump mentioned the Academy Awards and then cheered when he said: "Can we get like Gone with the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard, so many great movies."

Parasite tells the story of how a family of four poor, unemployed people living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrate a wealthy family residing at a luxurious mansion before things unravel violently and tragically.