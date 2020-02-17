British music producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall, who helped bring the underground sounds of acid house to a mass audience, has died. He was 56.

Weatherall's management said in a statement that he died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism.

"He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful," the statement said.

Andrew Weatherall behind the decks at Rough Trade East record shop in 2009. Photo / Getty Images.

Born in Windsor, near London, Weatherall began his career as a club DJ, and founded the record label Boy's Own Recordings and the production outfit Bocca Juniors.

He was renowned and respected for his remixes of songs by Happy Mondays, New Order and others, and produced Primal Scream's 1991 landmark album Screamadelica. Weatherall gave the rock band's sound a multi-layered, dance music edge, producing one of the most acclaimed and best-loved British albums of the 1990s.

So sad to hear about Andrew Weatherall. I was only listening to his mix of ‘World in Motion’ in the gym this morning and thinking how amazing it was. I worked with him many times - he was a truly nice, kind man who shared many, many words of wisdom. RIP. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 17, 2020

A true inspiration and hero. A lovely funny man. Incredible DJ. ❤️ Andrew Weatherall. — ed simons (@eddychemical) February 17, 2020

Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him. https://t.co/nWlyE75bL5 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 17, 2020

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh said he was "distraught" at news of Weatherall's death.

"Genius is an overworked term but I'm struggling to think of anything else that defines him," Welsh wrote on Twitter.

Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveler Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate."