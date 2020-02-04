Yes, folks, this news is the real thing. The legendary alt-metal group Faith No More have announced they'll be playing two New Zealand shows in May.

It's been a decade since the Californians last played here, and their first tour in five years.

"Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and both Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way; this is something that we have always appreciated," the band's bassist Bill Gould said in a statement announcing the shows. "Nevertheless, we realise that it's been 20 years since our last proper tour to Australia and 10 for New Zealand. If we wait another 20, we'll be in our 70's. This shit stops NOW!"

Reviewing the band's 2010 show at Spark Arena for the Herald, Scott Kara wrote that they "showed they can still kick arse after more than a decade apart," and that the band, "play with venom".

Faith no More will play Spark Arena on Friday, 8 May before heading to Christchurch for a show on Sunday, 10 May at Horncastle Arena.

General tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, 12 Feb at midday.