Juice WRLD died from an accidental overdose.

The Lucid Dreams rapper passed away last month at the age of just 21 after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport and it has now been revealed there was toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his passing, TMZ reports.

Juice WRLD's tragic passing devastated his family but his family are hoping that his death can help others battling drug addictions.

READ MORE:

• Rapper Juice Wrld's death at 21 shares sad similarities with past deaths, as devastated fans in denial cling to conspiracy theories

• Juice Wrld's girlfriend breaks her silence, shares emotional tribute at Rolling Loud music festival

• Rapper Juice Wrld dies after seizure at airport in Chicago

• Juice Wrld took 'several unknown pills' before seizure, according to reports

Advertisement

They said in a statement: "We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.

"We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

Sources previously claimed the singer and rapper suffered a seizure after swallowing several percocet pills when he learned federal agents were planning to search the private plane he'd taken from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In total, officers found 70 lbs of marijuana, some codeine and three guns on the plane.

Law enforcement sources reported he was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.