Adele may have lost a lot of weight, but her diet and trainer have been slammed by a fitness expert after the singer revealed the plan she was on.

Alice Liveing hit out at Adele's instructor Camila Goodis for putting her on a 1000 calorie-per-day diet.

Adele's transformation made global headlines after she dropped 44kg thanks to "Brazilian Body Wizard" Goodis.

But Liveing, who is known as Clean Eating Alice, took to social media saying "no credible trainer would agree" to the diet and hinted Goodis was trying to further her own career.

"For the record, no credible trainer would agree to their client eating only 1000 cals a day.

"No credible trainer would suggest green juices to be the elixir of good health … No credible trainer would/should share this confidential info for their own gain."

The secret to Adele's weight loss has been revealed by her former personal trainer. Photo / Twitter

She went on to claim Goodis went public without Adele's consent.

"I have trained celebrities in my time and when asked in interview about said clients, I have always remained silent because of client confidentiality, their privacy and the fact that that is their information to share, not mine.

"These 'so called' celebrity trainers need to realise that putting someone on a 1000 calorie a day diet and an intense workout regimen doesn't make them a good trainer.

"It makes them the instigator of seriously disordered eating habits and the health repercussions that accompany it."

Goodis says she met the Adele in 2013, and pilates was the perfect exercise regime for the 36-year-old, who had just had a baby at the time.

The fitness instructor counts the wife of Robbie Williams as one of her clients.

The Brazilian instructor did not recognise Adele when they met in Los Angeles, and was introduced to her via Robbie William's wife, Ayda Field.

"I don't think she is a huge fan of exercise like Robbie and Ayda, who exercise five or six days a week. But whatever she is doing now, she looks amazing," the trainer told The Sun.

Adele first revealed her new figure at Drake's birthday party in October.

In the new year, Adele was photographed beaming while on a Caribbean holiday and again showed off her weight loss.