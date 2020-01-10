She had a famous lesbian romp on screen in the movie Wild Things but Denise Richards has been forced to deny she had an affair with her female Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star just months after marrying her new husband.

Richards has reportedly stopped shooting the reality TV show after her cast mates confronted her about an alleged affair with co-star Brandi Glanville.

Reports claim that former Bond girl Richards, 48, and Glanville, 47, were seeing each other from the beginning of the year until mid-last year.

Richards, who was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, began dating Aaron Phypers in December 2017 and they quickly got married in September 2018.

Reports suggest that Richards told Glanville that she was in an open marriage with Phypers but that wasn't the case.

Now Glanville "is upset that Richards lied to her".

Reps for Richards hit back at the news, saying "The story isn't true."

I just got “Denised” — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to... pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

Glanville, was married to actor Eddie Cibrian from 2001 until 2009, when he left her to be with country singer LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville has been largely single since her divorce.