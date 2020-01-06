Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

The two stars are yet to publicly comment on their relationship, but they seemed to confirm their romance as they stepped out on the red carpet together at the glitzy ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday evening (05.01.20).

The pair were snapped arriving at the prestigious event as Hollywood award season gets underway, and Bill was pictured with his hand around the 38-year-old actress' waste as they posed and smiled for photographers.

Rachel Bilson, right, arrives as Bill Hader looks on at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / AP

Unfortunately for Bill, he was unsuccessful when it comes to winning a prize on the night, as he lost out in the category for Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old actor was nominated for his title role in 'Barry', but Ramy Hassan - who similarly takes on the titular part in 'Ramy' - overcame his competition to take home the statuette beating a shortlist also comprising of 'The Kominsky Method' star Michael Douglas, 'The Politician' lead Ben Platt and Paul Rudd, who was recognised for his performance in 'Living With Yourself'.

Rachel - who has five-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner, 'Star Wars' actor Hayden Christensen - first sparked speculation she was dating her former 'The To Do List' co-star when they were seen holding hands as they went out for coffee with members of the actor's family in his hometown of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, in December.

She was also seen having dinner with the actor - who has daughters Hannah, 10, Harper, seven, and Hayley, five, with ex-wife Maggie Carey - at a Los Angeles restaurant the previous month.

Rachel previously admitted she would never date anyone who isn't fully invested in supporting her as a mother.

She recently said: "I was talking to these guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her.

"It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."