Russell Crowe was the sole Kiwi winner at today's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and Anthony McCarten's The Two Popes each missing out despite multiple nominations.

Crowe took best performance by an actor in a limited series or film made for TV for his compelling performance as disgraced former Fox News boss Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

The former Aucklander wasn't at the ceremony because he's in Australia protecting his home from the bushfires but asked Jennifer Aniston to read a message.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future."

Advertisement

Crowe later tweeted: "Thanks to the Golden Globes. What a cast I got to work with ... They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring."

Thanks to the @goldenglobes .

What a cast I got to work with.

Naomi Watts, @WallisAnnabelle Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @JoshStamberg @SethMacFarlane Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring. pic.twitter.com/AW9PtKwKF3 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 6, 2020

The Two Popes, about the transition from Pope Benedict XVI to the future Pope Francis, starred Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins and was up for four awards.

Written by Taranaki-raised McCarten, it missed out on best drama film to Sam Mendes' (almost) single-shot WWI masterpiece 1917, which opens here on Thursday. McCarten himself missed best screenplay, which went to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pryce was nominated for best actor in a drama film and Hopkins for best supporting actor.

Jojo Rabbit, about a young boy in Nazi Germany and his imaginary friend, Hitler, had two nominations. Child star Roman Griffin Davis, who plays Jojo, missed out on best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy, which went to Taron Egerton for his performance in Elton John biopic Rocketman. Waititi's film also missed best musical or comedy film, which also went to Tarantino's latest.

Best actor in a drama went to Joaquin Pheonix, for Joker, and actress in a drama to Renee Zellweger for Judy Garland biopic Judy. Mendes also won best director for 1917.

In TV, Succession, Fleabag and Chernobyl each won two awards. Martin Scorcese's much-fancied mob epic The Irishman didn't win any of the five awards it was nominated for. Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story won only one of six.

Like The Two Popes, The Irishman and Marriage Story were made by Netflix, meaning the streaming giant bagged only one award from the 15 nominations it received in the film categories.

Advertisement

Ellen Degeneres and Tom Hanks both received special achievement awards.

Crowe (and Aniston) weren't the only stars to refer to the Australian bushfires. Cate Blanchett and Pierce Brosnan were among the others. On a night noticeably short on commentary about the developing tension between the US and Iran, there were, nevertheless, other powerful speeches from award presenters and recipients.

Phoenix poked fun at awards season, suggesting to his fellow nominees "we all know there's no f****** competition betteen us and this thing is created to sell advertisements".

He went on to reference climate change, saying that while voting was important, those in the room could take some personal responsibility, including not taking private jets to Palm Springs (about 90 minutes' drive from Hollywood).

And Michelle Williams, who won best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role as Gwenn Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, promoted abortion rights and exhorted women to make the most of their power at this year's looming US election.

"Women, please vote in your own self-interests. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget: we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

The awards were hosted by Ricky Gervais, whose opening routine took aim at stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Judi Dench, and director Martin Scorsese.

"It's been a big year for paedophile movies," he said, listing the documentaries Surviving R Kelly and Leaving Neverland, before a dig at the Catholic church with a mention of The Two Popes.

Gervais held back laughter as he talked about the easiest target of the night, the widely slated movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

He crudely joked Dench was "born to play" Old Deuteronomy because "she loves nothing more than raising her leg and licking [herself]".The comedian concluded his monologue by criticising corporate giants Amazon, Disney, and Apple, who all have streaming services.

He ended the show with a brief wrap-up, telling the audience to donate to Australia before adding, presumably to those in attendance: "Get drunk, take your drugs, f*** off."

The awards are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Best Television Series - Drama

Succession (WINNER)

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Fleabag (WINNER)

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (WINNER)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession (WINNER)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown (WINNER)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act (WINNER)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (WINNER)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite (WINNER)

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Animated Feature Film

Missing Link (WINNER)

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin (WINNER)

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Spirit (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

Stand Up (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Director - Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER)

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl (WINNER)

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Joker (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman (WINNER)

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917 (WINNER)

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes