Translations of the phrase "We haven't got a clue."

• Corporate-speak: "We haven't got our arms around it yet."

• In law: "It depends."

• Airline also use "operational reasons".

• Teaching: "Interesting question, we're looking at that next lesson."

• I had a college physics professor who loved to respond with, "that's beyond the scope of this course".

• "These ideas are not mutually exclusive."

• In transcription, [inaudible].

• News: "The answer, as always, lies somewhere in between."

• In real estate appraising, it "depends on the market", which I can research for you, for a fee.

• Fulltime, stay at home mum: "Ask your dad ..."

Debunking the moobs myth

The meat industry is now waging a war on plant-based alternatives such as the Impossible Burger, and Beyond Meat products. Various meat producers have claimed these plant-based alternatives are harmful and "ultraprocessed", with some comparing them to dog food.There's a new claim in town — plant-based meat alternatives will make men grow breasts. "As first noted by the Washington Post, an article labelled as "news" in the trade publication Tri-State Livestock News claims that eating Burger King's Impossible Whopper, a new faux-beef menu item, could cause men to grow breasts." The claim that soy-based foods, like the Impossible Whopper, will "feminise" men is a tired one that has been around for years — and still has no evidence to back it up ... other than the case of a 60-year-old man who developed benign swelling of male breast tissue and elevated estrogen levels. Doctors reported that he consumed nearly three litres of soy milk a day. (arstechnica.com)