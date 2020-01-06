On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Wildlife adoption news makes one unbearably sad Texan
Debunking the moobs myth
The meat industry is now waging a war on plant-based alternatives such as the Impossible Burger, and Beyond Meat products. Various meat producers have claimed these plant-based alternatives are harmful and "ultraprocessed", with some comparing them to dog food.There's a new claim in town — plant-based meat alternatives will make men grow breasts. "As first noted by the Washington Post, an article labelled as "news" in the trade publication Tri-State Livestock News claims that eating Burger King's Impossible Whopper, a new faux-beef menu item, could cause men to grow breasts." The claim that soy-based foods, like the Impossible Whopper, will "feminise" men is a tired one that has been around for years — and still has no evidence to back it up ... other than the case of a 60-year-old man who developed benign swelling of male breast tissue and elevated estrogen levels. Doctors reported that he consumed nearly three litres of soy milk a day. (arstechnica.com)